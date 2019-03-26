Justin Bieber Says He Still Loves Selena Gomez While Defending Hailey Baldwin Relationship

The on-again-off-again romance between the “Baby” singer and the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress ended a while ago. For years, the couple left fans confused and wondering whether they were back together, in a fight, just friends or something else. Now, Justin Bieber is responding to Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin’s feud created by fans. (The women aren’t actually feuding, but fans have created a rivalry between them ever since Bieber started dating Baldwin after his breakup with Gomez.)

Bieber and Baldwin married in a small courthouse ceremony in New York City this past fall. The couple has had their ups and downs and been very public about the challenges they’ve faced since tying the knot. Marriage is hard work, they’ve both agreed. But what makes it harder is fans continually inserting their opinions on the relationship. Some fans have continued to harass the newlyweds, saying Bieber and Gomez are meant to be together. And look—we understand, guys. Jelena was a dream team. But it’s over. Bieber is now happily married to the beautiful young model who he seems to be very much in love with.

Some fans really can’t let it go and have made it their mission to spew their negative opinions all over social media. Bieber went on an epic Instagram rant on Tuesday, March 26, after one follower in particular ticked him off with comments about how he will always get back together with Gomez. The fan had commented, “You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like Shawn Mendes for fame and she’s racist.”

Bieber was quick to admit that he “loved and loves” Gomez but that Baldwin is his wife and also the “BEST THING” that has ever happened to him. He posted, “Stop sending Hailey and I these messages. If you love me, screenshot this and repost everywhere.”

Bieber clapped back with an epic response. “ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back with my ex.” He continued, “Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way you should be ashamed of yourself really.”

He continued, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

“The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention you are wrong on so many levels. I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and ill never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT’S GOOD FOR ME!!”

He continued, “Hailey is my bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me you’re not a fan nor a good person.”

Many fans came to Bieber’s defense, reiterating how unnecessary it was for haters to hate. One commented, “I really don’t understand why y’all are throwing shit on him and his wife. Let him live his life in peace. He doesn’t need you to tell him what he should or shouldn’t do. I was a Jelena fan too but open your fucking eyes they aren’t together anymore and there is a reason! So stop complaining and crying and grow up. Justin has a beautiful marriage. Hailey makes him happy. She’s beautiful. And thank God that she’s here with him so he’s not alone. Justin is sharing his life with us so much lately and I don’t want this to stop because of u stupid frustrated people. Get the fuck out of his Instagram if you don’t like him with Hailey because that’s his life right now and for a long time! Damn.”

