Justin Bieber Used Selena Gomez as His Alibi to Deny a 2014 Sexual Assault Allegation

After allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman named “Danielle” in 2014, Justin Bieber used Selena Gomez as his alibi to deny the sexual assault claims. The “Yummy” singer took to his Twitter on Sunday, June 21, to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014. The claim, which was tweeted by a woman named “Danielle,” has since been deleted.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber tweeted in response to the claims.

He continued, “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

The Grammy winner went on to post links to news articles, social media photos, and screenshots of emails and hotel receipts to prove that he wasn’t at the Four Seasons in Austin (as the account had claimed) on March 9, 2014. In his tweets, Bieber claimed that he was at an Airbnb with his girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez, on March 9, 2014. Bieber, who also claimed that he was at the Westin on March 10, 2014, even told his fans and the media to contact the Four Seasons in Austin for further evidence that he wasn’t there that weekend.

In his final tweet, Bieber explained that he takes sexual assault allegations “very seriously” but claimed that this story was “factually impossible.” He also confirmed that he will be taking legal action against the since-deleted Twitter account.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” he tweeted.

Read his tweets below.