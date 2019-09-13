Justin Bieber Thinks Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are ‘Weird’— LOL

Who else here felt a little grossed out when watching that Instagram post of Shawmila tonguing each other to death? Apparently not everyone, because Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s reaction to Shawn Mendes’ and Camila Cabello’s kissing video was actually pretty supportive. That is, if being called “weird” is your kink. (And something tells me that this is totally true for Mendes and Cabello.) No judgement. OK, maybe only a little.

“U guys are fuckin weird. And I like it,” Bieber commented on Mendes’ Instagram post. Which, if you missed it yesterday, that’s probably A) good, because nobody wants to see these two sucking each other’s faces and, B) you are not about these confusingly private-yet-PDA filled relationship games. But if Biebs can witness these two “kissing like fish” then… well maybe you should, too. You know, in solidarity. It’s only fair!

The video, which has over 22,349,544 views at the time of writing (some of y’all just love this sloppiness, don’t you?) features Mendes and Cabello looking rather solemn to start. “So, we saw on like Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird—we kiss like fish,” Mendes began. Cabello sarcastically agreed, nodding as she said, “It really hurt our feelings.”

“We just want to show you how we really kiss,” Mendes said before leaning in to eat—I mean, kiss—Cabello. They proceed to narrowly miss each other’s lips at every opportunity, seemingly aiming to lick nostrils or consume the other’s nose. (Yeah, I just wrote that and you just read it. I’m so sorry.)

Here’s one last thing, though. If Biebs thinks these two are weird (retweet), yet he says he likes it…Is that a hint into how Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, get down? They are known for being pretty private, so who knows what fellow weirdness goes down behind closed doors. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!