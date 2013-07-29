Links to Click: Justin Bieber Tries To Rap Like Eminem, NBC Cancels Fashion Star, More

Break up the day with a pleasantly fluffy reading list courtesy of the Internet.

1. Justin Bieber rapped Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself” while on stage at his concert. The results are amusing. [YouTube]

2. NBC’s “Fashion Star” has been cancelled, and we’re kind of sad: we’ll miss you, Nicole Richie. [MSN]

3. Lady Gaga hung out with Marina Abramovic in the Hamptons this weekend. Really. [The Vivant]

4. According to one recent study, men who were well-tailored suits on OKCupid have more successful online dating profiles. [The Cut]

5. This will help you reach your cuteness quota for the day: how to do “happy feet” nail art. [Beauty High]

6. Lea Michele has finally broken her silence over boyfriend Cory Monteith’s tragic death. [Instagram]

7. Being famous best friends likely means you steal each other’s beauty looks from time to time. [Daily Makeover]

8. Is Nicki Minaj engaged? Rapper DJ Khaled proposed to her and she’s been rocking a giant diamond ring, so all signs point to yes. [Daily Mail]

9. Christian Siriano is engaged to longtime boyfriend Brad Walsh! [HuffPo Style]

