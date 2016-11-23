Justin Bieber Punches a Fan in the Face—and Makes Him Bleed

We haven’t heard much from famed bad boy Justin Bieber lately, but he’s back with a vengeance: Last night in Barcelona, he punched a fan in the face, giving him a bloody lip. The Biebs is known for his antics—there was that time he got a face tattoo, or the time he took a barefoot stroll in Boston, or the crying onstage, or the epic bro camping trip. But historically he’s not known for being a violent man. Until now.

If you have a close look at the video, it’s clear that the fan was being annoying—Bieber rolled up in the backseat of a car with his window open, and the overzealous fan greeted him and chased after him, putting his hand in the car to touch him. That’s obviously a violation of the Biebs’ personal space. But instead of moving away from him or rolling up the car window, Bieber decked him.

To be fair, we don’t know what the fan did with his hand once he stuck it in the car—for all we know, he could have poked Bieber in the eye or slapped him in the face. But, knowing Bieber, we kind of doubt it. Just sticking his hand in the car to touch Bieber seemed to be enough to set the pop star off, and he attacked.

Have a look at the video for yourself, and see what you think. All we can say is—that lip looks pretty bad to us.