Justin Bieber’s Year in Pictures: The 15 Most Ridiculous Snaps of the Pop Star

Justin Bieber has been in the headlines a lot lately, and most of the buzz ain’t so good. The star was caught in an intimate moment, sleeping in the bed of an unknown Brazilian woman who was rumored to be a prostitute. Then he got in trouble with the Republic of Germany for abandoning a monkey he wasn’t supposed to have in the first place while he was visiting. In honor of all these shenanigans, we decided to take a look back at some of the Biebs’ more absurd moments throughout 2013.
For example, did you know that Justin Bieber once rode a Segway—while shirtless? He’s also fist-pumped shirtless, gotten a tattoo shirtless, squinted shirtless, and pondered life shirtless. Pretty much everything Justin Bieber does, he does shirtless. So while these are definitely some of the most absurd pictures we’ve ever seen, we’re not exactly complaining about it.
Click through the gallery to see the most absurd pics of Justin Bieber ever!
All photos from Instagram.com/JustinBieber
Here are the 15 most absurd photos of Justin Bieber ever.
1. This photo of Justin Bieber getting a tattoo while staring into the camera ponderously.
2. This photo of Justin Bieber on stage, wearing red leather sweatpants that are hanging way too low, exposing a significant percentage of his boxers.
3. This photo of Justin Bieber blatantly showing off his rippling abdomen while staring heatedly into the camera.
4. This photo of Justin Bieber sitting on a leather couch, wearing a robe with nothing underneath, and showing off his admirable gold chain collection. Oh, and he's wearing shades. Inside.
5. This photo of Justin Bieber giving one lucky lady a half-hug while she kisses his cheek and tugs playfully at one of his many gold chains.
6. This photo of Justin Bieber in an oversize snapback that says "Krew," but because of the reverse action of a selfie, it looks like it says "Werk," with the possibility that it might just say "Twerk."
7. This photo of Justin Bieber dancing shirtless in front of a red light.
8. This photo of maestro graffiti artist Justin Bieber tagging a wall with his favorite animal, the monkey.
9. This photo of Justin Bieber double fist-pumping and low-squatting as he exits his vehicle.
11. This photo of Justin Bieber riding a Segway. Shirtless.
12. This photo of Justin Bieber squeezing a fan onstage, perhaps just a wee bit too tightly.
14. This photo of Justin Bieber squinting in the unbearable shine of the Australian sun.
15. This photo of Justin Bieber looking so loningly into the camera while he wears an open plaid button-up.