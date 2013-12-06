Justin Bieber’s Year in Pictures: The 15 Most Ridiculous Snaps of the Pop Star

Justin Bieber has been in the headlines a lot lately, and most of the buzz ain’t so good. The star was caught in an intimate moment, sleeping in the bed of an unknown Brazilian woman who was rumored to be a prostitute. Then he got in trouble with the Republic of Germany for abandoning a monkey he wasn’t supposed to have in the first place while he was visiting. In honor of all these shenanigans, we decided to take a look back at some of the Biebs’ more absurd moments throughout 2013.

For example, did you know that Justin Bieber once rode a Segway—while shirtless? He’s also fist-pumped shirtless, gotten a tattoo shirtless, squinted shirtless, and pondered life shirtless. Pretty much everything Justin Bieber does, he does shirtless. So while these are definitely some of the most absurd pictures we’ve ever seen, we’re not exactly complaining about it.

