Justin Bieber To Pen His 16-Year Old Life Story, Old Navy Wants Photos Of Your Arses

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE http://twitpic.com/2baga7 – Puppy

We think that’s a rabbit but either way this pic belongs on cuteoverload.com





RT @annadellorusso LOVE from TOMMY! http://twitpic.com/2b8s52

Ok, also suitable for cuteoverload.com





RT @bunnyBISOUS Got into a cab: upon being asked where I am going, I ordered “an iced black americano” #functioningonautopilot #overwhelmed #underpressure

Is anyone else thinking a Starbucks + Taxi business is genius?

RT @prabalgurung Didn’t know if it was GaGa or madonna circa “who’s that girl” but def woke me up http://twitpic.com/2b8h56

Definitely Madonna with a super bad wig.



RT @ELLEUK I uploaded a YouTube video — Emily Blunt http://youtu.be/RDXoLDFMfpk?a

We love this girl…plus she’s one half of the real life Jim and Pam.

RT @NARSissist I feel so “dial-up” today

We second that emotion.

RT @derekblasberg Been fulfilling my civic obligations at New York Supreme Court since 830am. Jury duty is so real, and I’m jealous the judge gets a costume.

We love how fashion brains work.

SITES WE LOVE

Justin Bieber is writing a memoir that will include illustrations, presumably because without pics a 16-year old’s life story would be about four pages long. (The Fab Life)



Justin Pieber Photo: Larry Busacca, Getty Images for Time Inc

Vanity Fair‘s highly anticipated International Best Dressed list is out. The regs are there like Diane Kruger and Gaga but let us know what your thoughts on the Duchess of Alba are. Four words: plastic surgery gone wrong. (Vanity Fair)

Just in case you’ve found shopping for denim online an impossible task, Old Navy is providing an interesting new service. The Booty Reader uses pics of your behind that you upload to the site to determine which fit is best for you. No word on whether bums should be clothed or not. (Old Navy)



Photo courtesy of Old Navy

In honor of Discovery’s Shark Week, Styleite has a round up of fashion images featuring sharks. Who knew there were so many?

Fashion stylist turned TV personality Stacy London is launching a new biz called Stylist for Hire which doesn’t sound recession proof in the least. (WWD, subscription required)

JLo tells Glamour in the September issue,I like to maintain a certain sense of fantasy in my life.” Go Marc Anthony! (Just Jared)

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly scouting for an NYC store location. Does this signify a Kourtney and Khloe Take Manhattan show is coming too? Oh, no. (NY Post)

