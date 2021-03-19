Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ Lyrics Are All About His Wife Hailey & We’re Swooning

Even before the release of his new album, fans got a sneak peek at Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” lyrics after he decided to play a snippet of the song for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. Now, the full version of the track is officially here—and we can’t stop gushing over how sweet these lyrics about his wife Hailey truly are!

“Peaches” appears on Bieber’s 2021 album, Justice, which was released at midnight on Friday, March 19. The 27-year-old singer also decided to drop an official music video for the single on his album’s release day, which was directed by Colin Tilley and features artists Daniel Caesar and GIVĒON driving around town with Biebs.

While many fans celebrated the gorgeous, fruity visuals, plenty of others on social media couldn’t help but swoon over the song itself. Lyrics like, “There’s nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me up / And I’ll be right here with you ’til the end,” and “It’s the texture of your skin / I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby,” had fans drawing a connection to Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin.

As one fan wrote on Twitter, “when Justin says “texture of your skin” on peaches got me thinking about Hailey’s flawless skin,” and if that isn’t the absolute truth—well, we don’t know what is! That said, you can read ahead for the lyrics, via Genius, to settle on your own interpretation.

Chorus (Justin Bieber)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

Verse 1 (Justin Bieber)

And I see you (Ohh)

The way I breathe you in (In)

It’s the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go, oh

And I say, oh

There’s nothing like your touch

It’s the way you lift me up

Yeah, and I’ll be right here with you ’til the end of time

Chorus (Justin Bieber)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

Verse 2 (Daniel Caesar)

You ain’t sure yet

But I’m for ya

All I could want, all I could wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

And days we save as souvenirs

There’s no time, I wanna make more time

And give you my whole life

I left my girl, I’m in Mallorca

Hate to leave her, call it torture

Remember when I couldn’t hold her

Left the baggage for a mover

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

Verse 3 (GIVĒON)

I get the feeling, so I’m sure (Sure)

Hand in my hand because I’m yours (I can’t)

I can’t pretend, I can’t ignore, you’re right for me

Don’t think you wanna know just where I’ve been, ohh

Done bein’ distracted

The one I need is right in my arms (Oh)

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

And I’ll be right here with you ’til the end of time

Pre-Chorus (Justin Bieber)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

(I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah, that’s it)

Chorus (Justin Bieber)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

