Justin Bieber’s Disgraced Pastor Was Once Caught Acting Like a ‘Womanizer’ at J.Lo’s Party

Carl Lentz, formerly Justin Bieber’s pastor, was a “womanizer” at Jennifer Lopez’s party held after her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2020, a new source tells Page Six. He was behaving like a “womanizing manwhore,” the insider said.

The eyewitness also claims that Lentz, who in November 2020 was fired from Hillsong Church for cheating on his wife, was acting “celebrity-obsessed” while at the ultra-private soirée held after Lopez’s Super Bowl performance. The former pastor, 36, is known for running in celebrity circles, calling A-listers like the Biebers, Kourtney Kardashian, and Selena Gomez his parishioners for years before his cheating scandal. Even so, sources described Lentz and his fellow pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. as “running around like inappropriate superfans,” during Lopez’s party.

The source continued, noting that the pair were “partying their asses off,” and “acting really weird,” with Lentz going so far as to allegedly have women sit on his lap. One witness notes, however, that Lentz’s wife, Laura, was also at the party.

News of Lentz’s “womanizing” behavior at J.Lo’s party comes weeks after the former Hillsong Church pastor was fired from the popular megachurch. In an October 4 statement, Hillsong Church’s founder Brian Houston claimed the pastor had displayed “breaches of trust” and “moral failures” leading to his termination, via PEOPLE. The following day, Lentz addressed those “moral failures” directly, revealing that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” Lentz wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on November 5. “This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

He continued, “I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process. I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have. So to those people, I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again.”