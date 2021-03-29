Justin Bieber Just Accused the Paparazzi of Taking Photos Up Hailey’s Skirt

Coming to her defense. During one of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s recent nights out, the “Peaches” singer had to stop to question paparazzi photographers after he thought he spotted them snapping photos up Hailey’s skirt. But did they?

The “Ghost” singer, 27, confronted the paps after he and his wife Hailey, 24, stepped into a private bus following their date night at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 25, E! News reports. Paparazzi photographers swarmed around the couple as they were entering the vehicle, with one insider telling the site that photographers had to set up their shots underneath a curtain barrier that was set up on the sidewalk in order to snap photos of Justin and Hailey. As you can imagine, this setup left Justin wary that photographers were trying to nab an upskirt photo of his wife—and he wasn’t afraid to ask them what they were up to.

“Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?” Justin asked, peeking his head out the door of his ride for the night. Photographers immediately began to deny any such thing. “Oh my god, please, Justin,” one photographer said. Another asked, “Why would someone shoot under her skirt?” Justin calmly replied, “That’s the question, right?”

“No one was doing that, I swear. Come on bro look at the videos,” one photog responded, trying to put Justin’s mind at ease. “Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man,” they added, insisting, “Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother.”

This isn’t the first time Justin has confronted the paparazzi. The singer has often discussed feeling uncomfortable around paparazzi photographers in the past. “I hate paparazzi. They’re stalkers with a camera,” he told Rolling Stone in 2011. If someone’s following you, that’s automatically a crime, but if they have a camera, it’s OK? I don’t agree with that at all.” Later, in 2018, he opened up about the photos paparazzi once snapped of him when he broke down crying in NYC.

“I’m just being a normal person and crying,” he said an episode of his docuseries Seasons, according to People. “When I’m in the media and I look at things on the internet and people are like: ‘Justin’s upset, why is he upset?’ It’s like, they don’t give me permission to be upset. I don’t have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears.”