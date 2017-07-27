Justin Bieber Hit a Paparazzo With His Truck After Leaving Church

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzo with his truck after leaving church last night. [HuffPo]

A documentary on “Titanic” will come out later this year in honor of its 20th (yes, 20th) anniversary. [Cosmo AU]

What else is new? Kim Kardashian West is being sued over the logo for KKW Beauty. [Glamour]

Here’s how Chrissy Teigen feels about being blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter. [Marie Claire]

Lily Collins gracefully avoided a Marilyn Monroe-esque wardrobe malfunction. [Teen Vogue]

The Insta-famous fitness guru Kayla Itsines opened up to her followers about her hair loss. [Daily Mail]

Olivia Wilde has the greatest feminist skirt, and we just want to know where we can buy it. [Elle UK]

Despite what we’ve been told, shaving your head will not make your hair grow back thicker or healthier than it already was. [Allure]