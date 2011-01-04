Justin Bieber On Vanity Fair, Really?

Dozens of tweens got to exercise their vocal chords during Justin Bieber‘s photo shoot for the February cover of Vanity Fair, which hits New York stands Thursday. For the shoot, photographer Art Streiber encases the lounging pop star in a glass house (metaphor, anyone?) as the girls pine from the outside.

The cover shot includes a sultry squint (or at least as sultry as a 16-year-old can get) from Bieber, whose neck and collar are embellished with a bit of lipstick residue possibly left over from the pout of Selena Gomez? In case you’re not up on your teen pop, she’s rumored to be his girlfriend this week.

During his interview with Vanity Fair editor Lisa Robinson, Justin admits that being a megastar has forced him to fake it a few times, sort of… “It’s hard to really balance myself. A regular kid, if he catches the flu, he just gets to go home. But I can’t do that … Everything is important. But, you know, my sanity is important, too. Even if I’m angry, I’ll just put a smile on my face and fake it.” I said sort of!



In true artist form, Justin cries insanity at one point, claiming, “I’m crazy, I’m nuts. Just the way my brain works. I think differently my mind is always racing. I’m just … nuts. But I think the best [musicians] probably are.”

Besides getting a rare look behind the hair (and maybe the talent) that made him a phenomenon, the interview offers in a few insider facts from Bieber’s bodyguard Kenny Hamilton. Among the tid bits: Justin has big plans to head to the moon someday, he hated school (real shocking, coming from a 16 year old), and he keeps New York Times best-seller Rich Dad Poor Dad on his tour bus, thanks to a recommendation from Will Smith. No word on if he’s found the time to read it yet in between making 14-year-old girls cry and a multi-leg, world tour.