Sunburnt Justin Bieber Woos Nicola Peltz on a Steak Date in Beverly Hills

Perhaps Justin Bieber should’ve really thought through his wild two-day bromance adventure, or at least slapped on some SPF, because he showed up to a date with Nicola Peltz sporting a serious sunburn on the heels of that little vision quest he took with his pals earlier this week. Directly after the Biebs went on a spontaneous road trip/beach-camping extravaganza/sunset-watching party via Jet Ski with DJ Martin Garrix and “professional life liver” Rory Kramer, he took the stunning 21-year-old actress out for a night on the town—er, for a dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, because I guess that’s what you do when you’re a 22-year-old pop star who wants to impress a hot chick? IDK. (BTW, ICYMI, Peltz is BFF with Gigi Hadid and starred in the music video for Zayn Malik‘s “It’s You.”)

Anyway, a deeply red-faced Bieber threw on his best shredded jeans, oversize fleece-lined black sweatshirt, and Adidas trainers for a rendezvous with the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” star, who kept it a little less casual in black high-waisted jeans, a black T-shirt, black boots, a black Chanel bag, red nails, and an off-white satin bomber jacket that she must’ve thrown on at the last minute to tone things down when she saw Bieber coming up her driveway in clothes he’d found on his bedroom floor.

Bieber, who happens to be getting sued for plagiarism RN, may have picked the “Bates Motel” actress up, but don’t worry: He didn’t stoop so low as to drive her to dinner himself. They took a chauffeured car to the restaurant, and Bieber actually went to the trouble of getting out first and opening her door, instead of letting his driver show him up, some bystander told ET, who also reported that the Biebs seemed “reserved” and “serious.” It was probably because he forgot to slather aloe all over his body before the date.