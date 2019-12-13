Justin Bieber’s New Album Is About How Hailey Baldwin ‘Helped’ Him Through His Depression

More Bieber music is coming in early 2020, and rumor has it that Justin Bieber’s new album is about his Hailey Baldwin marriage and “recent struggles.” A source told E! News Thursday, Dec. 12, that the Canadian singer’s fifth album is “pretty much done and will be out soon.” “They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020,” the inside said. “Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It’s been a long time coming and he’s feeling very ready.”

As for the content of the album, the source explained that the LP will dive into Bieber’s “ups and downs” and “recent struggles with depression.” “There were a lot of dark times and the breakdown he went through,” the insider said. “He touches on his mental health struggles and how he got through it.”

But don’t expect the album to be full of sad songs. The source also claimed that Bieber’s album will also include how his wife “helped him through that time” and lifted him up amid his depression. “He also writes a lot of about their love and the power of their love being different than anything else he’s experienced,” the insider said. “It’s a familiar sound that the fans will love. He’s doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to getting it out there for the world to enjoy.”

The “As Long As You Love Me” singer teased his album on Wednesday, Dec. 11, with three Instagram posts that read: “2020.” The announcement came two months after Bieber posted an Instagram on October that he would release a new album if one of his Instagram posts reached 20 million likes before Dec. 25. “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,” he wrote. “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.” The post has since been deleted. It’s unclear if Bieber reached his goal.

The announcement also comes three months after the “Baby” singer opened up about his struggle with depression in September. “You see I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards and I was still unfulfilled. Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life?” he wrote in an Instagram post. “There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed. No rationality, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that’s quite unexplainable.”

The album will be Bieber’s first since 2015’s Purpose (which, TBH, is a banger.) Given what he’s gone through in the past four years, we expect the LP to be full of candid and emotional lyrics. 2020 can’t come soon enough, Beliebers.