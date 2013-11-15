True Story: Justin Bieber Owes Germany $11,000 For Abandoning His Monkey

We all can agree that it’s been a weird year for Justin Bieber. Aside from his recent spate of sexy escapades with alleged Brazilian prostitutes, the Biebs got himself embroiled in a little something we like to call Monkeygate in April of this year, after he tried bringing his baby Capuchin monkey Mally into Germany without permission.

After German officials caught him in the act, they seized the Bieb’s monkey and held him in quarantine at the airport. Officials gave him several weeks to claim him, but Bieber abandoned the little guy. The monkey is now prospering, living it up with a gaggle of other monkey pals at the Serengeti Park wildlife refuge in North Germany, which sounds pretty awesome to us.

But Bieber’s apparently still been wracking up bills for Mally’s care in the meantime: The pop singer now allegedly owes German officials $11,000 dollars for the primate’s care, although they’ve been having a difficult time getting in touch with the 19-year-old.

“As Mr. Bieber should be informed about his payment obligations by now, we hope that he takes his responsibility and settles the costs he has caused to the public, just like anybody else would have to do,” Frederichs told Celebuzz. “If Mr. Bieber will not settle his costs, the payment might have to be enforced when he enters Germany again.”

But given his current South American hijinks, we doubt they’ll see that cash anytime soon