Justin Bieber, His Mom, and ‘Bestie’ Khalil Hit Up the Salon for a Triple Pedicure

In what might be the sanest thing Justin Bieber has done all year, the pop prince got a pedicure with his mom yesterday. For some reason, his pal Khalil joined them for the festivities, but we wouldn’t have it any other way—it would be too weird if the Biebs did something as quaint as one-on-one time with his mom without a rapper along for the ride.

Bieber’s relationship with Pattie Mallette, his youthful 40-year-old mom, hasn’t always been all nail polish and foot rubs. For a while, their relationship was “pretty nonexisting,” he told Billboard last year. “I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

The two appear much closer now, with Mallette posting a video of Bieber asking his audience to say hello to her last month, and obviously they had some serious mom-son QT yesterday. No word on what color the Biebs had his toenails painted, but here’s a Snapchat vid of him and his “bestie” Khalil (a.k.a. Yung Killa) rocking out in the car yesterday, looking like a coupla kids without a care in the world.