Justin Bieber Posts Words of Encouragement For Fans Struggling With Anxiety

The Biebs has been pretty open about his struggles with anxiety and bouts of depression. Earlier today, Justin Bieber sent a message to his fans about fear and anxiety, encouraging them to not let it control your life. He posted an Instagram photo along with an inspirational caption, discussing how important it is to go after what you want and preserve. In summary, he basically said that honesty is the best policy!

“Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind!” the 25-year-old “Sorry” singer wrote, quoting the King James Bible. He then got super candid writing, “I haven’t believed the truth about myself. I haven’t believed I am loved. I haven’t believed I am forgiven– it’s a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadness about the people who have betrayed me.”

He then went on to credit his religious beliefs for getting him through difficult times and challenges. “Jesus has given me freedom and the pursuit of getting to know his character is never-ending. God’s character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I won’t be afraid to be vulnerable before him,” Bieber wrote.

The pop-star has often used social media as an outlet to discuss a healthy mind. Last month, he posted a selfie from a therapy session. “It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions,” he encouraged his fans.

Then, a month earlier, he asked fans to pray for him, saying he was having a hard time.

“Hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he wrote on Instagram. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird… I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

The singer seems to handle highs and lows pretty well. He also has a potential collab with Ed Sheeran coming out, so that’s bound to bring anyone joy. Not sure what “10” means but we think it means good things are coming our way!!