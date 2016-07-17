Justin Bieber Rambles to Fans on Stage, Says He’s Not Here for Your Crappy Gifts

Over the past month, we’ve learned that Justin Bieber is officially a really big fan of the existential ramble. Just two weeks ago, he shared a couple of emo notes on Instagram, writing: “I don’t always feel god’s presence, I feel it may be human distractions or maybe I’m letting lies detour me from accessing it.” And over the weekend, the 22-year-old pop star offered his unique insight into the meaning of life while performing for fans at Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It started with Biebs first begging people in the crowd to stop throwing their “shit” gifts onto the stage: “Take this moment to listen and try not to give me a hat or whatever you’re trying to throw onto the stage right now, because I probably don’t want that shit,” he said. When the crowd started cheering, he added, “Sorry, that was mean. But yeah, no, I lost what I was going to say. I was deep into, like, a mode and a zone. I was into it. Now I’m out of it. I’ll get it back. Just give me a second.”

It only took the “Sorry” singer a couple of moments to get his train of thought back, because he quickly started sharing some deep thoughts about the meaning of life while taking a break from performing. As you do. “I just wanted to take this moment to acknowledge the fact that we all have a purpose, that we all have a meaning to life and it’s not, like, we just don’t live to die,” he said. “And this life is not all struggles. I know that sometimes when we wake up in the morning, and it’s like ‘God another day.’ ” OK, sure Biebs.

The full speech was recorded by concert-goers and shared on Twitter, so you can relive it for yourself here.

https://twitter.com/hannespurpose/status/754325980559343616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw