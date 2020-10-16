Justin Bieber’s ‘Lonely’ Lyrics Are About the ‘Price’ He Paid For ‘Fame at an Early Age’

Beliebers will want to grab the tissues for this one. Justin Bieber’s “Lonely” lyrics are about the “price” he paid for “money and fame at an early age.”

The “Holy” singer released his latest single, which features benny blanco, and its music video on Friday, October 16. The music video stars Room actor Jacob Tremblay as a young, teenage Bieber who has conflicted feelings about his fast success. In the video, Tremblay, who’s seen in the same white denim jacket and purple hoodie look Bieber became known for in 2010, walks out on stage to see an adult Bieber watching him. In an Instagram post after the song’s release, Bieber confirmed that the song is about him.

“Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters,” Bieber wrote. “I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times!”

He continued, “Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!” he added. “And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in.”

Reading the lyrics, it’s clear that Bieber, who was discovered at 13 years old Usher and Scooter Braun, channeled his own personal feelings about his fame into the track. “Everybody knows my past now / Like my house was always made of glass / And maybe that’s the price you pay For the money and fame at an early age,” he sings in the song. “And everybody saw me sick / And it felt like no one gave a shit / They criticized the things I did / As an idiot kid.”

Read the full lyrics to Justin Bieber and benny blanco’s “Lonely” ahead.

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

Everybody knows my name now

But something ’bout it still feels strange

Like looking in the mirror

Tryna steady yourself and seeing somebody else

And everything is not the same now

It feels like all our lives have changed

Maybe when I’m older, it’ll all calm down

But it’s killing me now

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

Maybe then you’d know me

‘Cause I’ve heard everything

But no one’s listening

And that’s just fucking lonely

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I’m so lo-o-o-onely

Lo-o-o-onely

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Everybody knows my past now

Like my house was always made of glass

And maybe that’s the price you pay

For the money and fame at an early age

And everybody saw me sick

And it felt like no one gave a shit

They criticized the things I did

As an idiot kid

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

Maybe then you’d know me

‘Cause I’ve heard everything

But no one’s listening

And that’s just fucking lonely

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I’m so lo-o-o-onely

Lo-o-o-onely

I’m so lo-o-o-onely

Lo-o-o-onely