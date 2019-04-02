Justin Bieber Liked Selena Gomez’s Photo After Professing His Love for Hailey Baldwin

What is going on? Justin Bieber liked an Instagram of Selena Gomez and himself from way back when, and it has fans wondering what it all means. Last week was a whirlwind for the “Sorry” singer who took to Instagram to defend his relationship with Hailey Baldwin. An Instagram hater wrote, “You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like @ShawnMendes for fame and she’s racist” So…uh. Ouch.

In response to this snarky comment that he will always go back to his ex-girlfriend, Bieber explained that, thoug he loved and will always love Gomez, Baldwin is the “BEST THING” that’s ever happened to him. Bieber wrote, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

Wait— what? He sort of just said he still loves Gomez, which we (and the rest of the world) took to mean as a friend. But now he’s liking old couple photos of him and the “Who Says” singer (talk about a throwback). So what does this all mean? And what exactly happened? Well, a fan account that finds rare/unseen photos of the Biebs posted a picture of him and Gomez snuggled up together circa 2010s.

It was the second photo in an album and Bieber liked it. Now the question becomes, did he see it? Or did he just see this first photo and not swipe?

Look—maybe it means nothing. Perhaps it was an innocent like but it is just a bit curious.