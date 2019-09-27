Justin Bieber’s New Lavender Grills Photo Feels Like The Ultimate Throwback

There’s only one thing on our mind right now concerning Justin Bieber, and that’s his upcoming wedding with Hailey Baldwin. But honestly, we’re a bit distracted with Justin Bieber’s lavender grills photo that’s reminding us of the ultimate throwback.

On September 25, Bieber posted a video of a fresh new pair of lavender grills from a jeweler—Gold Teeth God—based in Los Angeles. Are grills still a thing? I guess so, and despite being a fad of the early 2000s, they’re still reportedly worth a fortune. In fact, Bieber’s fans had some things they wanted to get off their chest concerning the high buy.

Under Bieber’s selfie with the grills, one Instagram user wrote, “His teeth could buy me a car,” and another said, “Hmmm. Coulda spent that money on helping people.” Kenny Hamilton wrote, “Alexa, play So Icy by Gucci Mane,” and Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “Colder than the damn ice plunge.”

The new accessories came just in time for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s special day. Though not the first time at the rodeo, the wedding details are becoming more public by the minute with an expected ceremony at South Carolina’s Luxury Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.

With these new pair of grills, Justin Bieber will be—hopefully—pronouncing his vows with a diamond studded mouth, and that’s a sight to see! Since the pair are supposed to be having an ultra-private wedding, we suppose we’ll have to wait to find out.