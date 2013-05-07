Justin Bieber Gets Caught Speeding in $400,000 Car in Dubai



Justin Bieber is a bad luck magnet as of late—and it’s partially due to his reckless behavior. Two days after making international headlines when a fan attacked him onstage at a concert, the 19-year-old pop prince is in hot water with the Dubai police for his excessive speeding.

According to reports, the Biebs has been tooling around the swanky city, located in the United Arab Emirates, in a $400,000 white Lamborghini Aventador. He has been caught on a speeding camera a whopping total of six times during his short trip, and now he’s got some hefty fines to pay.

This is not the first time he’s caused some controversy on the road. Despite his young age, he’s got millions in the bank and a penchant for fast cars—and was recently pulled over for racing his Ferrari in his gated community in Calabasas, California.

Our question here is: Why was he driving in Dubai in the first place? We all feel the need for speed once in awhile, but Bieber is overseas with a massive entourage—that no doubt includes a driver (or five).

Considering he’s reportedly staying in an $18,000-a-night Royal Suite at the upscale Burj Al Arab Hotel, the world’s only seven star hotel, we think it would be wise if he allows the concierge to handle the driving arrangements from here on out.

Photo via Instagram