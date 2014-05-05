Justin Bieber Hangs Out With Kylie Jenner and an Instagram Booty Star

We have so many questions about this picture Justin Bieber posted to his Instagram late Saturday night. Not least of which: why is the singer, who is (as far as we know) still on-and-off with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, hanging out with Kylie Jenner? And why are the two of them, together, hanging out with a lesser-known Instagram celebrity named Yo Ventura?

Let’s back up a bit: Bieber was in Las Vegas over the weekend to watch his buddy Floyd Mayweather dominate in a boxing match. Apparently he invited two lucky ladies along to be his guests: Kylie, who Justin’s rumored to be hooking up with, and a girl named Yo Ventura. While at first it might seem like the picture is just of Bieber and Jenner, a slight increase of the image’s brightness reveals another girl’s face in the upper right corner. Bieber tagged them both in the photo.

Ventura has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, and the 18-year-old seems to have entirely built her fan base of of one thing: her shapely bum. She posts a lot of fitness videos and “workout motivation” posts, in which she wears little more than a sports bra and a pair of short-shorts, and tells her followers that they, too, can achieve their fitness goals.

So why is Yo hanging out with (arguably) two of the most famous people in the world? The answer is pretty clear: fame in the age of the Internet is nothing if not fluid, and more accessible than ever before. But what we find most interesting here is that Bieber is hanging out with Kylie. We smell a bit of girl drama here, since Selena Gomez hung out with both Kylie and Kendall Jenner both at Coachella, then proceeded to unfollow them on Instagram shortly therafter, as rumors swirled that Kylie had sent Justin nearly-naked pictures of herself.

Could Justin really have moved on from Selena to Kylie? And what is Yo Ventura’s role in this love triangle? Perhaps it’s just a case of a group of young, beautiful, famous people having a good time in Las Vegas—though we shudder to think what that might entail for the (at best) legally questionable Bieber.

What do you think is going on with Bieber and these two ladies? Tell us your thoughts!