Justin Bieber + Kelly Kapowski, Rachel Zoe Project Preview!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Justin Bieber wore a Kelly Kapowski t-shirt to a Canadian awards ceremony. (Styleite)

Naomi Campbell works out for an hour and a half every day. Hey, at least she admits it. Don’t you hate when skinny chicks are all like, oh, yah, this is just genetic. (Italian Vogue)

Chance Crawford walked in Versace’s men’s show. (WWD)

Taylor Momsen is the face of Japanese line Samantha Thavasa. Hey, a job’s a job. (The Cut)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Calvin Klein SS12 Menswear backstage photographs by Boo George, now on thelovemagazine.co.uk! http://fb.me/XZzZGo4k I just really like that photographer’s name.

RT @icolerichie In honor of my queen, @BritneySpears – Can’t wait to dance tonight! http://ow.ly/5lZVY I think Brit Brit might be my queen too.

RT @AnOtherMagazine Jean Shrimpton the inspiration for Burberry A/W11 campaign our latest Vintage Style icon… http://ow.ly/5lZwK Love a good retro inspiration.

RT @Modelinia Looking for a brand new set of denim in your life? Naomi Campbell’s designing a line of jeans with Fiorucci! — http://bit.ly/mk5A91 How does she fit it in with all of that working out?

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT

