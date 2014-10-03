Justin Bieber and Karl Lagerfeld Have a Mystery Collaboration in the Works

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber has been a big presence during Paris Fashion Week this season—hanging out with Kendall Jenner, Riccardo Tisci, and naturally getting into fights with paparazzi. Along the way he has taken to Twitter to express just how much he loves Paris (get in line Bieber). While he was there he posted a selife with Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld, which was enough to make our heads explode on its own.

Which is why we were fully unprepared for what came next—an announcement by the “Baby” singer that he was collaborating with Lagerfeld on something. “Big things coming with my friend @KarlLagerfeld,” Bieber wrote.

But what? We need to know! The photo Bieber posted with the announcement gives some clues, as he’s pictured sitting beside Lagerfeld in a bathrobe in photo, and there is another image of him shirtless on a computer, so it’s pretty much a given that the collaboration is a shoot of some kind, not surprising given that Lagerfeld is also a photographer. Internet commenters are speculating that because the pair first met at the launch of Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book issue five, which Lagerfeld shot Conchita Wurst for, that he could possibly have shot Bieber for issue six, but bear in mind, that’s a total guess as of now.

