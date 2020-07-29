Justin Bieber Low-Key Saved Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Marriage With This Convo

The Kimye whisperer. Justin Bieber encouraged Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s reunion. For those who don’t know, the “Stronger” rapper and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star saw each other face-to-face for the first time in weeks on Monday, July 27, when Kim flew to Cody, Wyoming, where Kanye was staying.

A source told People on Wednesday, July 29, that Justin was the reason that Kanye accepted Kim’s call for the first time in weeks, which encouraged her to meet him in Wyoming so they could sort out their marriage. The insider notes that Justin, along with his wife Hailey Baldwin, have been spending time with Kanye at the Wyoming ranch, while Kim stays in Los Angeles with her and Kanye’s four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1.

“Justin wants to be supportive,” the source said. “Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music [in Cody] and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music.”

The insider also told People that the “As Long as You Love Me” singer has been “beyond supportive” when it comes to Kanye’s mental health. “Justin struggled for so long himself before he got proper help,” the source said. Kim and Kanye’s reunion come after his controversial Twitter rants and presidential campaign rally earlier this month. In his since-deleted Twitter rants, Kanye slammed Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, for allegedly trying to fly to Wisconsin with a doctor to “lock” him “up.” The “Gold Digger” also accused his wife of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill. In his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this month, Kanye also claimed that he and Kim almost aborted their first child, North, when Kim became pregnant in 2012.

“I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind,” he claimed at the time. “She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.”

Since his controversial comments, Kanye has apologized to Kim for the hurt he’s caused her and their family. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” Kanye tweeted on Saturday, July 25.

Kanye’s apology came after Kim broke her silence on her husband’s controversial behavior on Wednesday, July 22, with a statement on her Instagram Story. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

She continued, “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”