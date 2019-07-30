I Honestly Cannot Get Over Justin Bieber Wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt

Celebrities loving other celebrities is my bread and butter, friends. There are few things I like to see more than stars supporting one another. It warms my heart to see it every single time, but Justin Bieber wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt out and about might take the cake for my favorite celebrity love-fest. I mean, my little eighth grade heart is exploding with joy at this. In 2008, at the Jonas Brothers’ original prime, Justin Bieber was just getting discovered on YouTube. Kevin, Joe and Nick were at the height of their fame, and, little did Biebs know, he was about to rise to the occasion (and far beyond it, TBH) as well. Justin Bieber openly stanning the Jonas Brothers—the band that walked so Biebs could run—is just too pure for this world.

Admittedly, I’ve had some choice things to say about Justin Bieber’s street style in the past. His grungy, skater boy middle schooler aesthetic is honestly not my favorite. Plus, the fact that he has an entire clothing line dedicated to that exact aesthetic—DREW, for those who are blissfully unaware—is a bit disheartening for this once-very-intense Bieber fan. However, I am in full (full!) support of Justin Bieber strolling around in a vintage Jonas Brothers t-shirt. This is the kind of style Biebs should be wearing every single day—full stop.

The best part about all of this, though, is the fact that Nick Jonas posted the photo on his Instagram with the caption, “He gets it.” Game recognizes game. Or, in this case, I guess it’s stan recognizes stan. Whatever it is, I’m here for it. Catch me writing out a petition in support of all celebrities wearing t-shirts with the faces of their favorite celebrities on them. Imagine the kind of supportive world that would be.