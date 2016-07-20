Watch Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith Reunite for a ‘Never Say Never’ Throwback

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith definitely aren’t the same kids they were in 2010 when they first released their “Never Say Never” video on YouTube. Biebs, for one, certainly isn’t that shy boy from Canada anymore who used to sing to his computer.

However at last night’s “Purpose” tour stop in New York, Bieber dialed back the clock six years by inviting the “Karate Kid” star-turned-Louis Vuitton model up on stage to perform their hit once again.

Bieber sang, Smith rapped, and they both danced on stage while the crowd literally lost it, screaming along to the 2010 hit. Ah, nostalgia! Here’s a little reminder of what they sounded (and looked) like when they performed the original version.