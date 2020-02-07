Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Intentions’ Is About How Hailey Baldwin ‘Don’t Need No Filter’

Scroll To See More Images

Since he announced his return to music, JB has teased that his upcoming album, Changes, will be about his relationship with his wife and the ups and downs that come with it. “Yummy” was about their sex life, but what’s the meaning behind Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” lyrics? Well, the track is about how Hailey Baldwin “don’t need no filter” and can get her “own bread.” (NGL, it’s pretty cute.)

The “As Long As You Love Me” singer released “Intentions” on Friday, February 7. The song, which features rapper Quavo, is from his not-yet-released fifth album, which marks Bieber’s return to music after his 2015 record Purpose. Compared to his first single, “Yummy,” which talks about sexy time between him and his wife, “Intentions” is a lot more PG. The Canadian singer even references Baldwin’s parents. “Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin’ you / Standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you,” he sings.

In another part, Bieber reference’s his wife’s cooking and how she has her own career apart from him. As fans know, Baldwin is a successful model, as well as the host of TBS’ Drop the Mic. “Shower you with all my attention / Yeah, these are my only intentions / Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread,” he sings.

Baldwin and Bieber married in September 2018 in a courthouse wedding in New York City. The two had a formal ceremony, attended by famous friends like Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith, a year later in South Carolina. The two got engaged in May 2018 after dating on and off for several years.

Read the lyrics to Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” ahead.

Chorus: Justin Bieber

Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter

Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you’re an asset

Make sure that you don’t need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Verse 1: Justin Bieber:

Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin’ you

Standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you

When I create, you’re my muse

That kind of smile that makes the news

Can’t nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat, you’re a boss, you a bae, you a beast

You make it easy to choose

You got a mean touch, I can’t refuse (No, I can’t refuse it)

Chorus: Justin Bieber:

Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter

Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you’re an asset

Make sure that you don’t need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Verse 2: Justin Bieber:

Already passed, you don’t need no approval

Good everywhere, don’t worry ’bout no refusal

Second to none, you got the upper hand now

Don’t need a sponsor, nope, you’re the brand now

You’re my rock, my Colorado

Got that ring, just like Toronto

Lovin’ you now, a little more tomorrow

That’s how I feel, act like you know that you are

Chorus: Justin Bieber & Quavo

Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter

Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread (Whip it)

Heart full of equity, you’re an asset (Asset)

Make sure that you don’t need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Quavo)

Verse 3: Quavo

No cap, no pretendin’

You don’t need mentions (No cap)

Got ’em same goals, they don’t wanna be independent (‘Pendent)

Tell them to mind your bidness (Woo), we in our feelings

It’s fifty-fifty percentage (Fifty)

Attention, we need commitment (Oh)

We gotta both admit it (Both)

It’s funny we both listen (Both)

It’s a blessing (Blessing) ’cause we both get it (Both)

You the best thing (Woo) and I don’t need a witness (Best thing)

I’ma find me a ring and pray it’s perfect fitted (Perfect, perfect)

Chorus: Justin Bieber

Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter (No filter)

Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer (Oh-oh)

Shower you with all my attention (I will)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Yeah)

Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread (You do)

Heart full of equity, you’re an asset (Uh-huh)

Make sure that you don’t need no mentions (No mentions)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Only intentions)

Outro: Justin Bieber

That’s all I plan to do