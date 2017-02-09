Justin Bieber Embarks on Serious Instagram Rampage

Breaking news: Justin Bieber reactivated his Instagram. Then he lost control.

To back up a tic, Biebs first logged back on five days ago after a five-month hiatus, probably because he was contractually obligated to post that viral T-Mobile commercial on his Insta. It got a lot of views. Over 7 million and counting. And it got Biebs to thinking.

Then, earlier tonight, he announced his 2017 tour dates on IG. The crowd went wild. Half a million likes viral.

That went so well that he decided to go HAM. Maybe the instant validation got to his head, maybe he’s hoping posts just like this one get feverishly written up at all hours of the night, maybe he’s tryna’ hype his tour like cray, or maybe he just really likes the look of his own abs. (We’re guessing mostly #1 and #4, with a sprinkling of #2 and #3 thrown in for good measure.)

Whatever the case may be, he posted no less than 10 pics, mostly of himself, over the course of 10 minutes. More than five months off Insta can make you do crazy things. Take in his little gallery while it lasts—we took the liberty of screen-shotting them all, but he’ll probably delete them all and/or deactivate all over again in the near future. For now, enjoy.