An Intruder Trespassed into Justin Bieber’s Hotel Room & the Details Sound So Scary

Yesterday was a big day for the “Sorry” singer. An intruder trespassed in Justin Bieber’s hotel room and walked into hisLaguna Beach hotel suite. The woman was then arrested shortly after, according to TMZ. Fortunately, Bieber remained calm throughout the whole event, TMZ reports. According to a few of the site’s sources, the woman had been “partying and roaming the hallways of the hotel earlier in the day,” which had already caused security to escort her off the property. But it appears that didn’t stop her.

She returned to the hotel (for some reason we hear the theme song of The Pink Panther playing as she snuck her way carefully back in—in reality, she probably just walked right through the doors). She then apparently made a beeline for Bieber. The woman claims it was a mistake that she ended up in the celebrity’s room…OK. Whatever you say, girl. All we’re saying is we wouldn’t be surprised if the room selection was based on the fact that the guest was the 25-year-old heartthrob.

Police were called to the luxury hotel at 12:17 p.m., said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota. Bieber’s security took the woman from his room down to the lobby where she, again, tried to walk away. Police stopped her and confirmed she appeared intoxicated.

At 11:29 p.m. last night, the Laguna Beach PD tweeted about the incident saying, “Ok, here is a lesson on how to not get arrested. DO NOT party at night and into the next day till you get kicked out of a five star hotel. When you do get kicked out, DO NOT come right back again and ‘accidentally’ walk into Justin Bieber’s room with him still inside. #thebiebs”

Looks like this law enforcement officer had a little sense of humor about the whole matter!

Ironically, this event took place at nearly the exact moment Bieber was lashing out at followers for hating on his relationship with Hailey Baldwin. In case you missed it, some Instagram users were dropping a lot of hate on Bieber’s latest Instagram of Baldwin, saying he didn’t really love her and that it was only a matter of time until he went back to his ex, Selena Gomez. Bieber wrote a heated but valid response to one user. He then screen-shotted and posted it on his story writing, “stop sending hailey and I these messages if you love me screenshot this and post everywhere.”

He went on to say that he still loves Gomez—clearly as a friend!—and that Baldwin is the “BEST THING” that has ever happened to him.