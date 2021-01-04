Justin Bieber Just Revealed if He’s Still a Hillsong Church Member After His Pastor’s Cheating Scandal

Setting the record straight. After Justin Bieber’s Hillsong Church pastor’s cheating scandal, the 26-year-old “Intentions” singer revealed that he is no longer a member of the celebrity-famous megachurch.

Bieber took to Instagram on Monday, January 4, to clear up confusion over whether he still attended service at Hillsong—the church where his former spiritual adviser, Carl Lentz, served as a lead pastor before he was asked to step down from his role due to multiple “breaches of trust” and “moral failings,” according to Hillsong founder Brian Houston (the 42-year-old pastor later admitted that he had cheated on his wife of 17 years). Shortly after Lentz’s confession, many in Bieber’s circle—including his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez—revealed that they cut ties with the church. Now it looks like Bieber is doing the same.

The “Yummy” singer posted a series of comments on his Instagram Stories in response to recent rumors that he was studying to become a minister for Hillsong Church. Sharing a screenshot of a Page Six article on the subject, Bieber wrote, “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that. This is fake news.” The pop star went on to reveal that he no longer attends Hillsong, either. “And BTW Hillsong is not my church,” he wrote. “For clarity I am a part of Churchome.”

Bieber’s new church touts a church-from-home model, as their site reads, “Church like a home and in your home. That’s us!” The singer followed up his clarifying messages with some similar ideas. “Church is not a place. We are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with god. God is with us wherever we are,” he wrote. “The creator of the oceans and mountains also created you! You are a part of the plan, your life matters, He sees you! He’s’ been patient with you as you ran from Him awaiting your return! He’s not mad, He understands.”

Bieber and his wife Hailey were married in 2019 by Churchome’s lead pastor Judah Smith, who also runs the church alongside wife Chelsea Smith.