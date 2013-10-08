Links to Click: Bieber’s New Song Is a ‘Heartbreaker,’ A Big Win For Plus-Size Clothes, More

The Internet was impressively amusing today. See some of our favorites from around the Web!

1. Spoiler alert: Justin Bieber released his new song “Heartbeaker,” which you may be surprised to learn is about a time he had his heart broken. [Instagram]

2. Two big-name New York-based designers have signed on to create a stylish capsule collection for plus-size fashion retailer Lane Bryant. [WWD]

3. The bathroom is arguably the most annoying place to organize stuff. Here are 5 creative ways to approach the project. [The Vivant]

4. Um, it’s about time. Betty White now has her own wax figure at Madam Tussaud’s! [HuffPo]

5. Why wait? Here are some of the top Spring runway beauty trends to try before the weather warms back up! [Beauty High]

6. Can we get a collective “Booooooo?” The CEO of Hewlett-Packard just issued a ban on working from home. [Slate]

7. Help is here! If your skin is already starting to feel dry in the cooler weather, follow these tips to make sure it doesn’t get worse once the cold really snaps. [Daily Makeover]