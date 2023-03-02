Hailey Bieber Called Justin & Selena Gomez a ‘Dream’ Couple Before They Got Together—Look Back at Their Relationship

Scroll To See More Images

With the Jelena/Jailey drama all over TikTok at the moment, you may have questions about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship and what happened between them and his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Selena and Justin Bieber dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. Justin and Hailey dated for six months in 2016 before reuniting in 2018, a month after Justin’s breakup with Selena. Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and married in September 2018. In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2022, Hailey explained how she and Justin got back together and confirmed that he and Selena were already broken up by the time they reunited. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said. She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Though she and Justin were both single when they got back together in 2018, Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

So what is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship now? Read on for what we know about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship, what’s happened and where they stand with Selena Gomez.

What is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship now?

February 2023: Justin Bieber’s mom “likes” a tweet about Selena Gomez leaving Twitter following her drama with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, liked and unliked a tweet about Selena Gomez leaving social media amid her drama with Hailey Bieber in February 2023, according to screenshots. Selena announced her break from social media in an Instagram Live at the time. “I’m good,” she said. “I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

After unliking the tweet, Pattie seemed to respond to the drama between Selena and Hailey in a cryptic tweet about “hate.” “Hate is ugly. Don’t be ugly,” she wrote.

Selena left Twitter after she defended Taylor Swift after a video of Hailey dissing her friend resurfaced on TikTok in February 2023. The video was from TBS’ reality singing competition show, Drop the Mic, which Hailey co-hosted with Method Man. In the clip, Method Man could be seen introducing the next performance as a “a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album” as Hailey stuck out her tongue and rolled her eyes. “THISS is real Hailey ‘Bieber’ mean girl // matona // A Bully,” TikTok user @duckcopycat0 captioned the video.

In a since-deleted comment, Selena defended Taylor. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

September 2022: Hailey Bieber responds to rumors Justin Bieber cheated with her on Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber responded to rumors Justin Bieber cheated with her on Selena Gomez on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. During the interview, Hailey confirmed that she never dated her Justin while he was still dating Selena. (Selena and Justin broke up in May 2018. He got back together with Hailey in June 2018.)

“When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said on “Call Her Daddy.” She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.” Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

Hailey also revealed during the podcast that she and Selena have spoken since she married Justin. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Hailey also responded to claims she “stole” Justin from Selena. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” she said. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”She continued, “It just comes from, like, the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that’s fine,” she said. “Like, you can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.” She also claimed that Justin was also hurt by the comparisons between her and Selena. “I know that for him that’s hurtful because if we have moved on, why can’t you?” she said.

When asked if she had a message for fans who still want Justin and Selena to be together, Hailey told Cooper, “The first thing I would say is you’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what there can always be mutual respect between people and to me that means, you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either because behind this person that you’re looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face and so do you. … Just mutual respect and decency and know that what you say can have impact and know that.”

June 2022: Justin Bieber is diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that was diagnosed with Ramsay hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that caused paralysis on the right side of his face.”He’s going to be totally fine. This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation,” Hailey said in an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time, adding that her and Justin’s health issues made them “closer than ever.”

March 2022: Hailey Bieber is hospitalized for a mini stroke

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized for a mini stroke on March 10, 2022. “I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. She called the event “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.” In a video on her YouTube channel, Hailey explained that she was diagnosed with a PFO, a small opening in the heart that usually closes after birth. She underwent surgery to close the PFO.

At a concert in Denver, Colorado, at the time, Justin called Hailey’s stroke “scary.” “Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife,” he said. “She’s okay, she’s good. It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

March 2021: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber get matching peach tattoos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got matching peach tattoos in March 2021 in celebration of Justin’s number one single, “Peaches,” from his 2021 album, Justice. Justin’s tattoo was a small peach on his neck, while Hailey’s tattoo was an identical peach on the inner part of her left arm. Both tattoos were done by celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo.

September 2019: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ‘s wedding was held on September 30, 2019, a year after they married at a New York City courthouse. The ceremony was the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, and included more than 150 guests, including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Joan Smalls, Kylie Jenner, Usher, Justine Skye, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Scooter Braun.

Daniel Caesar performed at the wedding. “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw was also played at the reception at Justin’s request. “It’s their song and that was the sweetest moment,” a source told People. “Everyone danced to every song but people cleared space for them to slow dance to that one. Daniel performed two other songs: ‘Get You’ and ‘Best Part.’ It was beautiful.”

For jewelry, Justin wore a Audemars Piguet watch, while Hailey wore Tiffany studs in platinum with diamonds. The earrings, which totaled more than five carats, were worth more than $123,000.

February 2019: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber cover Vogue

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were on the cover of Vogue in February 2019. In the interview, Justin revealed that he was celibate for one year before he and Hailey got back together. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy,” Hailey said. “It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

November 2018: Hailey Baldwin changes her last name to “Bieber” on social media

Hailey Baldwin changed her last name to “Bieber” in November 2018, two months after she and Justin Bieber married. Her Instagram handle read: “Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber.”

September 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in a civil ceremony and obtained their marriage licenses at a court house in the lower Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, on September 13, 2018. Hailey wore an all-white outfit for the ceremony.

September 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin move in together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin moved into his home outside of Toronto, Canada, in September 2018, according to a Vogue interview with them in 2019. The magazine also reported that Justin and Hailey were in couple’s therapy while adjusting to living together.

July 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get engaged

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged on July 7, 2018, a month after they got back together. Justin proposed to Hailey at dinner at a restaurant while they were on vacation in the Bahamas. “It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People at the time. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Justin announced the engagement in an Instagram post. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he wrote. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else,” he captioned a black and white photo of him and Hailey.

June 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get back together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got back together in June 2018, a month after his last breakup with Selena Gomez. (The reunion also came after Hailey’s breakup with Shawn Mendes.) In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Hailey explained that she and Justin reunited after they ran into each other at a church conference in Miami, Florida. “The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” she said. “By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?'”

2016: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin break up

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin broke up in 2016. Hailey revealed the split in an interview with Vogue in 2019. “Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” she said. “‘Fizzled’ would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication,” she explained. “There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.” Hailey also told The Times U.K. in May 2018 that she and Justin “went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” adding that “there was a lot of weirdness that went on.”

February 2016: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin deny they’re in an exclusive relationship

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin denied they were in an exclusive relationship in an interview with GQ in February 2016, in which he referred to Hailey as “someone I really love.” “We spend a lot of time together,” he said. As for why they weren’t exclusive, Justin told GQ that there was “a lot that [he had] to commit to” and that he didn’t have time to have a girlfriend. “I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them,” he said. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Hailey also confirmed to E! News at the time that she and Justin were “not an exclusive couple.” She continued, “He’s about to go on tour. Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s between me and him.”

December 2015: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a New Year’s Eve kiss

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a New Year’s Eve kiss in December 2015 while on vacation in St. Barts. Justin posted an Instagram photo of the moment, which happened at Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Year’s Eve party, where Justin performed.

November 2014: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin start dating

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin started dating in November 2014 after they reconnected at Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, California. “One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically],” Hailey told Vogue in 2019.

May 2011: Hailey Baldwin tweets support for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship

Hailey Baldwin tweeted her support for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship in May 2011. “I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word,” Hailey wrote in a since-deleted tweet in May 2011. A few months later, in September 2011, Hailey also tweeted, “I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena.”

February 2011: Hailey Baldwin attends Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never premiere

Hailey Baldwin attended the premiere for Justin Bieber’s documentary Never Say Never in New York City, New York, in February 2011. Justin and Hailey posed together on the red carpet, along with Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin. In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Hailey claimed that, while she thought Justin was “cute,” she never was a Belieber. “I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap,” she said.

November 2009: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin met for the first time at a Today show event in November 2009. In a video of the moment, Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, is seen meeting Justin for the first time before introducing him to Hailey. “How are you doing, bro? This is my daughter, Hailey,” Stephen says as Justin shakes Hailey’s hand. “We’ve been enjoying your music.” Hailey was 12 years old at the time, while Justin was 15 years old.

