Justin Is ‘Worried Sick’ He Could ‘Lose’ Hailey After She Had a Blood Clot in Her Brain—He’s ‘Traumatized’

By her side. Justin Bieber’s response to Hailey‘s blood clot has made him “traumatized” he could “lose” her at any moment.

Hailey, who has been married to Justin since 2018, confirmed on March 12, 2022, that she had suffered a blood clot and “stroke-like symptoms while at breakfast with her husband a few days before. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” She continued, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

A source told People on March 14, 2022, that Justin is “probably more traumatized than even” Hailey is by her blood clot and has asked everyone around him to “pray” for her health. “When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side,” the source said. “He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available.” The insider continued, “He would’ve done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters.”

The source also confirmed that Justin has told his inner circle to continue to pray for Hailey’s health in the event an issue like this could happen again. “He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day. He’s going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can,” the insider said. “And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up.”

Another source told Us Weekly on March 14, 2022, that Justin is “spending every moment” with Hailey and “appreciates her now more than ever” since her hospitalization. “Justin has been worried sick,” the insider said. “[He] feels very out of control of the situation.” Hailey, for her part, was “terrified” by the stroke-like symptoms she experienced but feels better about the situation now that she’s had medical help. “After listening to the doctors, she now feels much better and less scared,” the source said. “Hailey is feeling great and going about her life again.”

According to another source for HollywoodLife, Justin, who is on his Justice World Tour, is used to the normal stress of his job but his experience with Hailey has made him even more “anxious” than usual. “[He] has been on tour and he has been dealing with the normal stresses of putting on a great show so when he has down time with Hailey, he really takes advantage of it and makes sure that all the time spent with her is genuine and real enjoyment,” the insider said. The source continued, “[He’s] anxious, scared and stressed especially once they found out what was going on he was kind of really taking it hard because he was really scared.”

The insider also told the site that “there was definitely a lot of praying” over Hailey’s health “and now that she is fine and away from it,” Justin “really feels blessed that she is OK, and he is really happy and if possible, loves her even more.”

Hailey’s hospitalization came days after Justin dedicated a performance of his song “Anyone” to her during his concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on March 7, 2022. “This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife,” he said. “She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot.”