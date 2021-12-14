Justin & Hailey Bieber in Matching Jackets in London Warms My Heart

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is my favorite celebrity to turn to for street style inspo, hands down. Whether she’s running around in a blazer, baggy jeans and sneakers or head-to-toe Bottega, she always looks put together and effortlessly chic. I don’t know when exactly she became so into fashion, but it appears some of her magic has rubbed off on her husband—or, plot twist, maybe the opposite is true! Whoever was in charge of planning Justin and Hailey Bieber’s most recent matching outfits definitely deserves their credit.

In the colder months, Hailey sticks almost exclusively to puffer vests and blazers, but it seems hubby Justin has turned her into more of a long wool coat kinda gal. Just look at the photos he posted from their London trip! Roaming the streets and holding hands, the duo was bundled up in their winter best, complete with beanies, a chunky knit scarf and the coat in question.

Hailey’s oversized cream wool coat is by Balenciaga, and goes for a casual $1740—which is more than my rent, if you’re wondering! She paired it with some extra-baggy Eytys denim, swapped her usual Bottega bag for a Bottega scarf (the $950 one), and kept her footwear comfy with some Nike Dunks.

Sporting a similar wool coat by Paul Smith in more of a chestnut shade, Justin’s look definitely matched Hailey’s energy. Underneath, he rocked flared, wide-ribbed tan corduroys, a cream turtleneck and white Balenciaga trainers, finishing off the look with its only pop of color, a pastel mint beanie (which you can snag here for just $13). It’s hard to see in the Instagram pics, but sneakerheads know Hailey’s LX Toasty Dunks have a pop of light green on the back, so I guarantee the beanie was chosen accordingly.

I just know they looked at each other before they left the house and were like, “OK, we look cute as fuck.” I can’t explain how quickly I sent these photos to my boyfriend as evidence of him needing a long wool coat! (And if you’re looking to buy one, too, we’ve got you covered.)

A wandering-London-like-we’re-in-a-movie street style slay was already a blessing to the couple’s fan base, but they only upped the ante from there. Last night, they posted another coordinated look, and though the photos are blurry, the outfits are fierce.

Here, Hailey pairs an Acne Studios mini dress with extra-long sleeves with some classic Wolford tights and YSL pumps. Meanwhile, her hubby adds some pattern to their black-and-white look courtesy of an oversized black and gray plaid suit, styled with a baggy white tee, silver chain and black baseball hat. As for outfit credit, he simply tagged the brand Amiri (he loves their jeans).

The perfect wool coat, a statement-making suit…In a matter of two Instagram posts, this couple has given me four incredible outfits to copy—catch me pretending to be Hailey by day and Justin by night! It’s not often Justin joins Hailey for a street style slay, but here’s hoping we see a few more great ensembles before their London trip reaches its end.