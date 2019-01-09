Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are in ‘No Rush’ to Have a Wedding After Their Court Marriage

Sorry, Beliebers. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding isn’t happening anytime soon. Though the couple married in a court wedding in September, a religious ceremony and reception isn’t in the works for the near future, and there’s a reason why.

Though Bieber and Baldwin have been planning their traditional wedding, a source told People that the couple is “still figuring it out” when it comes to scheduling, which is understandable given how many celebrity guests are expected to attend. “They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” the source said. “They’re still figuring it out.”

And while the couple’s original wedding date was supposed to be January, Bieber and Baldwin are pushing it back to a later month to accommodate their guests. Given that the couple is also already legally married (Baldwin even changed her last name on Instagram to “Bieber.), the source also notes that they feel “no real rush” to walk down the aisle officially.

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” the source said. “There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

As fans know, Baldwin and Bieber dated on and off for a couple years before breaking up in 2016. They reunited in 2018 before Bieber proposed to her in the summer. They married in a court wedding two months after their proposal.

Looks like we’ll have to wait a few more months until we see Baldwin’s wedding dress and the Jenners and Hadids as her bridesmaids. Sigh.