Catch Us Crying Over Justin Bieber’s Song Choice for His Wedding with Hailey Baldwin

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding video is finally here. Fans have waited a long time for this—while the pair originally married in a low-key civil union at City Hall in Sept. 2018, it took them a whole year after that to exchange vows in sunny South Carolina. And now, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are finally sharing never-before-seen footage from their big day, thanks to Justin’s Seasons docuseries.

We haven’t seen much from the wedding other than photos posted to social media, including those from Hailey’s bridal shower. Now we even know what songs were included at the Bieber wedding. Fans of the Biebs will be especially surprised and thrilled to hear that Hailey got her very own “One Less Lonely Girl” moment—a.k.a. Justin’s famous on-stage moment for random audience members, except recreated with his forever love.

“I was giddy as if it was really happening on stage,” Hailey says in an episode of Seasons that premiered on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “It was just so silly and cute.”

Aside from bringing his lady up on stage, Justin also serenaded her with a then-unreleased track off of his new album, Changes, which is out on Valentine’s Day. He sang “That’s What Love Is” at the wedding reception, just as he explained how the song is all about how “not everything needs to be physical—I love her without needing to touch her.”

If you have YouTube premium, you can also catch surprises from the 11-minute-long episode. Hint: Usher may or may not make an appearance singing “Bad Girl” while the cake is cut, and members of the KarJenner family—from Kendall Jenner and her rumored fling, to Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi—were all in attendance.

Watch the “One Less Lonely Girl” clip and the rest of the “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Bieber” episode above.