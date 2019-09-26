Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Chose The Perfect Singer For Their Wedding Day

Their wedding day is just around the corner, and these love birds already have their entertainment picked out. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding singer clue proves that a soulful artist will be serenading their big day. The singer and supermodel have been married for one year. However, when they initially tied the knot, they did so in a New York City courthouse. Now, they are having a traditional religious ceremony for their family and friends.

Though the wedding is said to be ultra-private–we do have a few deets to share with you. According to TMZ–the wedding will take place on Sept. 30 in South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff. But as far as entertainment goes, the ceremony is going to be a vibe. A fellow Canadian and close friend of the Biebs will be the center vocalist. “Best Part” singer Daniel Caesar will be performing at Hailey and Justin’s wedding and honestly we’re still obsessed with his 2017 album, Freudian so we think it’s a perfect choice.

An insider told TMZ that the “We Find Love” singer was actually the couple’s first choice and though they’ve moved the date of their wedding four times, they were still able to nail him down. Apparently, he is their absolute favorite artist at the moment so it all worked out perfectly.

Back in April 2018 at Coachella–Justin actually serenaded Daniel with his own song, so this is clearly a full-circle moment.

As we said, things are being kept super hush-hush about this big day, but Hailey’s bachelorette party photos prove that it’s going to be a good time had by all. Also, the guest list is reportedly 300-names long. Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. are all expected to attend.

Listen we just want food and dress details, ok.