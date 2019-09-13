Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Upcoming Wedding Is Going To Be Ultra Private

These two are finally having their big ceremony, but don’t expect to see any photos. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s private wedding reason is completely understandable. Last year, to everyone’s shock–Justin and Hailey randomly became man and wife during a courthouse ceremony in New York City. This was very shocking, especially since Justin had just called it quits with Selena Gomez (again) and no one even really knew Justin and Hailey were dating.

However, over the past year, the married couple has only grown closer. Now, TMZ is reporting that the couple will have their official religious ceremony on Sept. 30. This is finally set in stone since they’ve changed the date four times. Justin has been taking the time to work through some mental health issues and continue his religious growth.

People is reporting that the wedding will take place in South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff. However, we shouldn’t expect much more information, The A-list couple doesn’t want a circus surrounding their special day. “They want to ensure the wedding is as private as possible,” a source told E! News. “They are going over the day-of timeline and who is doing what. Hailey and Justin are figuring out the ceremony and all the small details. They both want to go big and make it a huge celebration of their love.”

Though we’re sure a couple of VIP faces are on the guest list–this really about Justin and Hailey sharing this special moment with their loved ones. “They’re both very excited to be saying vows in front of their family, friends and God,” the insider explained. “To them, it’ll make their marriage feel more “formal and official. “They can’t wait and are excited to get there and have a big party with everyone they love.”

We so get it… but we would still love a peek at Hailey’s dress whenever she’s ready to show us.