Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Guest List Includes Some A-List Stars

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly tying the knot ~publicly~ in early March. But if you were hoping to snag an invite to 2019’s first big winter wedding, don’t hold your breath. The save-the-date cards have been sent out and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding guest list is well underway. In fact, TMZ has reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are among the celebrity guests already planning to attend the young couple’s nuptials on March 1.

While there was talk that the upcoming wedding will take place on the East Coast, it seems like sunny California won out. Multiple sources confirmed to TMZ that Jailey’s wedding will happen in Los Angeles.

There are many things that go into planning a wedding—the location, the dress, the guest list, the flowers, etc. But the biggest challenge for Jailey so far has been finding the perfect wedding date. According to TMZ, the save-the-date cards are the third ones Bieber and Baldwin have emailed to their guests! (Here’s hoping Kylie and Travis used pencil on their calendars.)

“They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a source close to Bieber told TMZ. Per the source, the couple is also trying to take guest’s schedules into account, so each of their loved ones can attend. “They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” the source continued. (Well, third time’s the charm right?)

February 28 was thrown out as a possible wedding date, but it seems Jailey has landed on March 1, 2019 for their religious ceremony. This works out well for Bieber who, according to TMZ, told one of his friends he wanted to be a “married man” by his 25th birthday (which just so happens to be March 1 … pretty convenient planning on Bieber’s part).

But uhhh … Justin? Aren’t you forgetting something? You and Hailey are technically already married! The couple privately married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. Baldwin surprised fans in November when she officially confirmed the marriage by changing her Instagram name to Hailey Rhode Bieber. Bieber followed up with a Thanksgiving Instagram talking about his first holiday as a married man. “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” he wrote. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

Come March, the couple will be able to celebrate in style with friends and family. And we can’t wait to see Baldwin walk down the aisle! It seems she already has a vision for what the special day will look like, and we are positive it will be Pinterest-worthy.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” Hailey told The Cut in September 2018. “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.” Hailey also revealed she has a designer for dress, but that it has yet to be designed. )What silhouette will she go with? A-line, princess mermaid? We know she’ll rock any look.)

So there you have it! An official, public bash to celebrate Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding is only six weeks away! Guys—we’re marking this down on our calendars in ink! So no more changes, OK?