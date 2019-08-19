Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Officially Set A Wedding Date—It’s Actually Super Soon

We almost thought we’d never see a formal wedding from these two–but we were sooo wrong. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding date reveal is incredibly soon. We all remember being shocked AF when Justin and Hailey went to an NYC courthouse in Sept. 2018 and tied the knot. Though the pair had dated briefly in the past–they had only rekindled their relationship for a few months before they became man and wife.

Though they’d planned a formal ceremony for late 2018— they pulled the plug so that Justin could focus on his mental health and his music. Now, it looks like the singer and the supermodel are ready to move forward with their lavish festivities, and we have the deets. According to TMZ, the couple has nailed down a September date for their big day. Since they wed Sept. 13, 2018–we’d say that doing it all over again on their first wedding anniversary makes a lot of sense.

Apparently, the duo is mailing out their invitations this week. (Hopefully, Diplo isn’t on their list of invitees, or else we’ll know the date, and location before the week is out.) An insider told TMZ, “Justin is in a great space both personally and creatively and couldn’t be happier.”

Honestly, this makes us so happy. Marriage and relationships are super hard–especially in the public eye, and Justin and Hailey have certainly been tested this year.

There was all of that drama about his song that may or may not have been about Selena Gomez and then that whole Scooter Braun x Taylor Swift debacle. Yikes.

Thankfully, the couple is keeping things positive. Justin is constantly saying that Hailey is the “greatest thing” that has ever happened to him.

They’re cute.