Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Officially Set A Wedding Date—It’s Actually Super Soon

We almost thought we’d never see a formal wedding from these two–but we were sooo wrong. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding date reveal is incredibly soon. We all remember being shocked AF when Justin and Hailey went to an NYC courthouse in Sept. 2018 and tied the knot. Though the pair had dated briefly in the past–they had only rekindled their relationship for a few months before they became man and wife.
Though they’d planned a formal ceremony for late 2018— they pulled the plug so that Justin could focus on his mental health and his music. Now, it looks like the singer and the supermodel are ready to move forward with their lavish festivities, and we have the deets. According to TMZ, the couple has nailed down a September date for their big day. Since they wed Sept. 13, 2018–we’d say that doing it all over again on their first wedding anniversary makes a lot of sense.
Apparently, the duo is mailing out their invitations this week. (Hopefully, Diplo isn’t on their list of invitees, or else we’ll know the date, and location before the week is out.) An insider told TMZ, “Justin is in a great space both personally and creatively and couldn’t be happier.”
Honestly, this makes us so happy. Marriage and relationships are super hard–especially in the public eye, and Justin and Hailey have certainly been tested this year.
There was all of that drama about his song that may or may not have been about Selena Gomez and then that whole Scooter Braun x Taylor Swift debacle. Yikes.
Thankfully, the couple is keeping things positive. Justin is constantly saying that Hailey is the “greatest thing” that has ever happened to him.
They’re cute.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!