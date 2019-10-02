This Is How Much Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Reportedly Cost

By now, you may have already heard that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding was a lavish and star-studded affair. We have three words: Swarovski crystal champagne. So, it’s not surprising that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding cost was reportedly PRETTY dang high. This was technically a vow renewal, as the two officially got married in a low-key courthouse ceremony one year ago. This time around, they spared no expense.

It was reportedly very important to Hailey and Baldwin to have a second religious ceremony in front of all of their friends and family. “After a year, their love has grown even more, so it’s exciting to restate their vows,” a source told E! News. They invited over 150 guests, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina—and they took over the entire hotel for the nuptials. Renting out the venue costs $139,590, E! News reports. Between that and the food, drinks, and decorations, the total bill allegedly comes to a whopping $500,000.

The Biebers hired consultant Mindy Weiss to plan their wedding, and boy, do her fees add up. The Washington Post reports that her expenses include $45,000 for staff, $48,000 for travel, $38,000 for lighting, and $10,000 for the videographer—plus other costs such as wedding favors. The total could come to $151,300.

Then there’s the food. One estimate for the wedding cake, main course, hors d’oeuvres, craft cocktails, and wine is $400 per person, which adds up to $60,000 for all of the guests. Another estimate for roasted oysters and BBQ and more cocktails is $225 per person, so that’s $33,750. There was also a farewell brunch at $95 per person.

We don’t know what dress Hailey wore on her big day, but she did reportedly wear $123,000 worth of diamond Tiffany earrings. There’s also the dress itself, the tux, the photo booth, and all of the other costs of putting on the Baldwin-Bieber extravaganza. As you can see, it quickly adds up!

Judging by their happy smiles, it was all worth it.