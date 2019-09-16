We’re Swooning Over Hailey Baldwin’s Romantic First Wedding Anniversary Photos With Justin Bieber

We cannot believe that it’s been a year already. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding anniversary photos prove that these two are definitely in it to go the distance. When they tied the knot on Sept 13, 2018, in a courthouse ceremony in New York City–our jaws dropped. After all, Justin had recently split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Also, we had no idea that he and Hailey were even dating at the time.

However, over the past year, these two have proven that they aren’t trying to be a cautionary Hollywood tale. Justin and Hailey have been thick as thieves— always showcasing their love on Instagram. Amid his mental health struggles–Justin has also been open about how much Hailey has been there to support him. For her part–Hailey has constantly spoken up for Justin even during his tiff with Taylor Swift earlier this summer.

Now–Hailey has hopped on Instagram to commemorate their first year of marriage. She wrote, “1 year of being your Mrs.” and “my heart :)” Literally, the photos are absolutely adorable. Justin and Hailey have a ton to celebrate and look forward to this September.

The pair are finally having their formal religious wedding ceremony.

Justin and Hailey are set to marry on Sept 30 in South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff. But don’t expect any more deets. “They want to ensure the wedding is as private as possible,” a source told E! News. “They are going over the day-of timeline and who is doing what. Hailey and Justin are figuring out the ceremony and all the small details. They both want to go big and make it a huge celebration of their love.”

Since the date for the ceremony has been moved four times, we’d assume the duo are just happy that everything is set in stone. “They’re both very excited to be saying vows in front of their family, friends and God,” the insider explained. “To them, it’ll make their marriage feel more “formal and official. “They can’t wait and are excited to get there and have a big party with everyone they love.”