Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Posted A Photo Of Themselves In Their Undies—It’s Hot

The saying goes, some like it hot. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s underwear kissing photo is no exception.

Following the hotel drama that led up to the wedding and the remarks from fans about Jelena, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber prove that they’re in the fight together with their new Calvin Klein campaign photos.In one picture, Hailey is straddling Justin. The other pictures are just as sexy with Hailey’s hands on Justin’s Calvin Klein 50-year anniversary pants. Another captures Justin’s arm around Hailey, letting us know that he’s not letting her go.

There was also a Calvin Klein promo video that joined the photos with a few celeb appearances, starting with the newlyweds, Justin and Hailey.

The clip begins with a rocket ship counting down before take off as Hailey and Justin sit on a sofa and watch through the TV screen. Then, a party scene unfolds with ASAP Rocky and Kendall Jenner among the group.

“That’s the Way (I Like It)” by KC and The Sunshine Band plays in the background and then a freestyle dance scene on the train takes over. Suddenly, and without warning, the frame switches to Justin and Hailey fooling around, dancing, jumping, and then finally making out.

The message of Calvin Klein “celebrating 50 years of unlimited self-expression and provocation” is crystal clear with these newlyweds in their matching 50-year anniversary pieces.

What a true relationship goal—to be in love and get paid for it!