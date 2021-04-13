Justin Bieber Reveals He & Hailey Had a ‘Lack of Trust’ During Their 1st Year of Marriage

During their first year of marriage, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) had a “really tough” time as husband and wife, the “Peaches” singer revealed in his May 2021 GQ cover story—and it had to do with their “lack of trust” for one another.

As Justin, 27, explained, “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust.” The “Ghost” singer went on to describe being worried about scaring his wife “off” by admitting his own fears about their relationship following their whirlwind engagement and marriage in 2018. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary,” he told GQ in an interview published online on April 13. “You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

The couple, who got engaged in July 2018 just weeks after rekindling their romance from years past, were married by September 2018 in a private courthouse wedding in New York City. The couple later exchanged vows during a family ceremony in South Caroline in 2019. In his conversation with GQ, Justin admits that he always felt it was his “calling” to be a husband. “Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing,” he told GQ, adding that he and Hailey, 24, aren’t having kids right “this second, but we will eventually.”

For now, the pair are focused on creating a stable relationship and connection. “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” Justin told the magazine. “I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into.”

It isn’t the first time fans are hearing about Justin and Hailey’s “difficult” first year of marriage. In her April 2021 Elle cover story, Hailey also got candid about the struggles of being newlyweds in the public eye.

“In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my ass.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'” Hailey told Elle. “I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a f**k about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!'”

She went on to insist that “any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not,” but being in the public eye was “absolutely” harder. For her and Justin, religion played a role in keeping their bond strong. “But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work,” she explained. “We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”