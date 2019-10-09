Justin Bieber Pulled Hailey Baldwin’s Garter Down In The Sexiest Way

Well, if you thought Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding was over, think again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s sexy reception photos are giving us glimpses into their special evening. This latest reveal is, well, interesting. Maybe a little TMI? Allow us to explain. Bieber pulled Baldwin’s garter off with his teeth. It is definitely steamy but also sort of seems like a bit much to do in front of friend and family but hey—you guys do you! We waited a long time to see photos and video from Bieber and Baldwin’s extravagant celebration of love. They revealed Baldwin’s wedding dress from designer Virgil Abloh, which included the words, “Till death due us part,” on the veil.

In new photos from their lavish reception, the “I Don’t Care” singer, can be seen quite seductively removing the white lacy garter from way up there on his wife’s upper thigh. But why go with tradition by using, you know, your hands? He always likes to spice things up—so teeth it was! Bieber shared these classy back and white photos on his Instagram with the caption, Yeeee!” In the second shot, Bieber and Baldwin can be seen in a sweet embrace. (Check out Kendall Jenner in the back—we’re sure they tore up the dance floor).

The couple said, “I Do,” in from of 154 family members and friends on September 30. The wedding ceremony took place a little over a year after their first wedding ceremony. Bieber and Baldwin originally tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in Manhattan. Their second wedding was a bit more extravagant, taking place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina.