Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Sex ‘All Day’ & We’re Not Surprised

We’re not surprised that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s sex life is as “crazy” as he describes. At a Q&A after a recent concert in London, the “Intentions” singer, 25, was asked about what he and his wife, 23, like to do in their free time when he’s not in the studio. And well, Justin had one word for that question: sex. At least, he’s honest.

“So when I’m with my wife, we like to…um…I mean. You guys can guess what we do all day,” the “As Long as You Love Me” crooner told fans, who gasped when they realized what he meant.

The Canada native became more clear about what he was referring when he talked about how he and Hailey like to “Netflix and chill,” which includes more chill than Netflix. “It gets pretty crazy; I’ll tell you that much,” he said, laughing. “No yeah, that’s pretty much all we do, to be honest. We love to watch movies. We like to Netflix and chill. We do more of the chilling part.”

That’s when Justin changed the subject to sports he likes playing, but obvi, the crowd wanted more deets about his sex life. In a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin confirmed that his recent single, “Yummy,” was about his bedroom activity with his wife. “My sex life,” he said when DeGeneres asked him about the inspiration for his song.

When she asked him to clarify what he meant by his “sex life,” Justin responded, “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl.” He continued, “It is what it is, right? I’m married.”

As for other details about what the couple do in the bedroom, Hailey told Elle in February that she and Justin have a no-phones rule in their bedroom. She said she likes to read to keep herself occupied, but according to Justin, the couple have other means of keeping themselves interested as well. “I try to read more than be on my phone in bed. We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary,” she said.