Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the Biebers opened up about their journey together as a couple. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin didn’t have sex pre-marriage, Bieber shared. The couple, who wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, waited until marriage to sleep with each other because Bieber was practicing celibacy when he started dating Baldwin.

According to the singer, this is because he had a “legitimate problem with sex.” “I think sex can cause a lot of pain,” Bieber said. “Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Sex was just one of many topics Bieber and Baldwin discussed about their marriage, which they described as “very hard” for the first few month.. Bieber opened up about his struggles with depression and drugs, which heavily impacted his ability to commit to—and fully trust—someone else, including Baldwin.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Baldwin, 22, said. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

Bieber, 24, also talked about his deep issues with trust, admitting, “It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey. We’ve been working through stuff.”

The couple added that Bieber is actually more in-tune with his feelings than Baldwin, who said she’s more of a logical thinker.

“I’m the emotionally stable one. I struggle with finding peace,” Bieber said. “I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

On July 9, 2018, Bieber shared an emotional and powerful statement of love for Baldwin. In an Instagram, he wrote, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable”

It’s surprisingly mature for a couple so young to be so open and understanding of their own limitations and how that affects them individually but also together. They touched on what it means to be married so young. Bieber said Baldwin “wants to be this grownup” while the singer believes the two can “still enjoy our adolescence.”

Baldwin jumped in to clarify. “”It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that,” she said. “We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, committing to building with someone.”

The couple has had their good times and tough times—who hasn’t? They’re handling their struggles in the best way they know how, and it seems to be working. Bieber, who hasn’t touched narcotics since 2014, shared his experience with drugs.

“Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark,” he said. “I think therefore time when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

In 2014, Bieber detoxed from drugs but does still drinks socially. You can find out more in the March issue of Vogue.

The Biebers also reportedly have an upcoming wedding for friends and family planned for the end of the month. We’re sending positive vibes as they continue working on their marriage and look forward to seeing the celebrations.