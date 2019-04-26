Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Responded After They Were Caught Googling Selena Gomez

It’s been an eventful week for the Biebers. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin responded to Selena Gomez and pregnancy rumors (two separate rumors, BTW), and it doesn’t sound like they’re very happy. The response came on Thursday, April, when the Daily Telegraph reported that Bieber broke up with Baldwin after discovering that she was pregnant. In response to the rumor, Bieber took to his Instagram story with a video in which Baldwin pretends to be mad at him. “How dare you walk out on me and my very pregnant belly…not,” Baldwin said.

The “Sorry” singer then shared a video of the Daily Telegraph’s headline and made fun of the publication for misspelling his name as “Beiber.” “How are you gonna spell my name wrong after all these years ?? Haha,” he wrote over the video. “Daily Telegraph…wow.”

However, Bieber’s response only fueled even more rumors when saw that his search history in the video included Gomez’s performance of “Taki Taki” with DJ Snke and Ozuna at Coachella. After fans asked him why he and Baldwin were googling his ex-girlfriend‘s performance, Bieber posted a now-deleted Instagram comment, explaining that the video came up after he and Baldwin watched a video of his Coachella performance.

“Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy,” he wrote. “These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything.. go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life.”

He continued, “People have their own fantasys [sic] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much.. this ends here will never re-engage with this but had to set the record straight once and for all. We are adults were [sic] not playing games. There always gonna be something.”

Shutting down two rumors in one day. The Biebers have had a busy week.